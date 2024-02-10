NCSC Chairperson alleges TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh of being involved in "criminal activity"

Days after violence erupted in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali, Chairperson of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes, Arun Haldar labelled serious allegations against TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh. Arun Haldar revealed that Sheikh is involved in various criminal activities and was behind the attack on the ED officials when they had reached his house to carry out a raid in connection with the ration scam probe.

"Shahjahan Mulla is a resident of Sandeshkhali and has been involved in many criminal activities in the area. He is a traitor. We have all the reports. His trial will soon begin in the NIA Act. A few days ago, you all know, the same Shahjahan Mulla also instigated the attack on the ED team... He even chooses and abducts women and engaged in things like 'Talibani' activities," said Arun Haldar. Earlier on January 5, ED officials who were on their way to carry out raids at Sheikh's as well as TMC leader Shankar Adhya premises' were attacked at Sandeshkhali. Over 200 locals, all believed to be the TMC leader's supporters, encircled the ED officials as well as the armed paramilitary forces accompanying the team when they tried to raid his residence in connection with the ration scam probe.

The loyalists circled the officials and demonstrated before assaulting them and forcing them to leave the area. They attacked the officers when they tried to break the lock of the gate, which the TMC leader did not open despite multiple calls made by the ED officials. Two ED officials were injured in the incident. ED has sealed the residence of Sheikh in Sandeshkhali, after conducting raids On January 24 in connection with the alleged Public Distribution System (PDS) scam case.

A violence has erupted in Sandeshkhali during which agitated villagers set fire to the poultry farm belonging to Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Shiv Prasad Hazra. (ANI)

