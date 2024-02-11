Left Menu

Teen attacked with knife in Delhi's Patel Nagar

A 17-year-old boy was attacked with a knife during a fight that broke out with other boys in the Patel Nagar are of Delhi on Friday, the Delhi police said.

ANI | Updated: 11-02-2024 12:26 IST | Created: 11-02-2024 12:26 IST
Teen attacked with knife in Delhi's Patel Nagar
Represntative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 17-year-old boy was attacked with a knife during a fight that broke out with other boys in the Patel Nagar are of Delhi on Friday, the Delhi police said. The victim was admitted to the hospital.

According to the Delhi Police, the incident happened on Friday. "There was a fight between some minors over some issue, during which a 17-year-old boy was attacked with a knife," Delhi police said.

"Some accused have been apprehended," the police added. The investigation in underway and further details are awaited.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident that happened in Delhi's Dayalpur, a 58-year-old man was stabbed to death by his cousin over financial dispute, the police said, adding that the incident took place on Saturday afternoon. The deceased was identified as Zahooruddin, said the police.

The sleuths stated further that the accused, identified as Shahid, stabbed Zahooruddin over a monetary dispute of Rs 10,000. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Final Campaign Events Before Presidential Election Draw Huge Crowds in Indonesia

Final Campaign Events Before Presidential Election Draw Huge Crowds in Indon...

 Indonesia
2
"February 2024 Crypto Market Surges: Retik Finance (RETIK), Bonk (BONK), and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Emerge as Top Performers for Impressive 10x Returns"

"February 2024 Crypto Market Surges: Retik Finance (RETIK), Bonk (BONK), and...

 United States
3
Indonesia's Prabowo on track for presidential majority -survey

Indonesia's Prabowo on track for presidential majority -survey

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: US Senate Democrats grill pharma CEOs on drug prices; Illumina forecasts flat 2024 sales as sluggish demand drags on and more

Health News Roundup: US Senate Democrats grill pharma CEOs on drug prices; I...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024