Teen attacked with knife in Delhi's Patel Nagar

A 17-year-old boy was attacked with a knife during a fight that broke out with other boys in the Patel Nagar are of Delhi on Friday, the Delhi police said. The victim was admitted to the hospital.

According to the Delhi Police, the incident happened on Friday. "There was a fight between some minors over some issue, during which a 17-year-old boy was attacked with a knife," Delhi police said.

"Some accused have been apprehended," the police added. The investigation in underway and further details are awaited.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident that happened in Delhi's Dayalpur, a 58-year-old man was stabbed to death by his cousin over financial dispute, the police said, adding that the incident took place on Saturday afternoon. The deceased was identified as Zahooruddin, said the police.

The sleuths stated further that the accused, identified as Shahid, stabbed Zahooruddin over a monetary dispute of Rs 10,000. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)