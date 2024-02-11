Delhi Chalo march: Police prohibit gatherings at Delhi-UP border, entry of tractors; trolleys and trucks prohibited

Delhi police have issued an order prohibiting the gathering of public at all borders between Delhi and Uttar Pradesh in view of the protest march to the national capital called by farmers, officials said on Sunday. The police have also barred the entry of tractors, trolleys, buses, trucks, and commercial vehicles into the National Capital from Uttar Pradesh.

The order that has been enforced today will remain in force up until March 11, unless withdrawn earlier, read the official statement by Delhi police. As per the order, no protestor would be allowed to bear arms, including firearms, swords, trishuls, spears, rods, etc.

The order was issued by the office of the Deputy Commissioner of the Police, North East District, Delhi. The order was promoted after Delhi police said they received information that some farmer organisations had given a call to their supporters to gather in the National Capital on February 13.

"Information has been received that some farmer organisations have given a call to their supporters to gather in Delhi on February 13 for their demands of the law on MSP and others. They are likely to sit at the border of Delhi until their demands are met. In order to avoid any untoward incident and to maintain law and order, a precautionary order under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code, 1973, is required to be issued to save lives and property in the area," read the order. Meanwhile, security has been increased near the Tikri border amid calls issued by farmer organisations to march to the national capital on February 13. (ANI)

