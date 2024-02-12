Central African Republic president to visit Moscow on Feb 14-16, RIA says
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 12-02-2024 11:33 IST | Created: 12-02-2024 11:33 IST
- Country:
- Russia
The president of the Central African Republic will visit Moscow on Feb 14-16 and may meet Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev, state news agency RIA cited Russia's ambassador in Bangui as saying on Monday.
The Central African Republic, a former French colony, has become one of Russia's closest African allies in recent years, playing host to one of the Wagner Group mercenary army's largest foreign operations. (Writing by Felix Light; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Oui! Matthieu Pavon is the first Frenchman to win on the PGA Tour since World War II
CISF SI saves life of French national at Delhi's IGI airport
Notice to French journalist for violation of visa rules: India tells France
French farmers aim to put Paris 'under siege' in tractor protest. Activists hurl soup at 'Mona Lisa'
French PM considers more help for farmers as protests persist