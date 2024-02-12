World record will be created on 50th Khajuraho Dance Festival: Madhya Pradesh Minister Dharmendra Lodhi

Madhya Pradesh Culture and Tourism Minister Dharmendra Singh Lodhi has said that the 50th Khajuraho Dance Festival will be historic and a Guinness World Record (GWR) will be created this time. Ustad Alauddin Khan Sangeet Evam Kala Academi, with the support of the Directorate of Culture, Government of Madhya Pradesh, organises this famous Khajuraho Dance Festival every year at the internationally known tourist destination Khajuraho in Chhatarpur district. This dance festival is the most popular in the country and is a nationally and internationally acclaimed festival where all renowned dance artists perform, according to the official website.

The 50th Khajuraho Dance Festival will begin on February 20 and it will conclude on February 26. "It is a matter of great happiness that the Khajuraho dance festival is going to be held between February 20 and February 26. This year's Mahotsav will be historical as it is the 50th Khajuraho Mahotsav and a Guinness World Record (GWR) will be created in Kathak dance. Over 1500 artists will participate in Kathak dance to make it to enter in the Guinness Book of World Records," Lodhi said.

Along with this, a book is also being published on the history of the Khajuraho festival, in which the information and history of all the programs that took place in the last 50 years will be compiled, the minister said, adding that paintings from different countries will also be displayed in the festival. "This time, on the occasion of Khajuraho dance festival, along with other dance activities, a folk dance presentation is being organised by South Central Zone Cultural Centre, Nagpur, which truly will be a historic event. Therefore this time a historic festival is going to happen," Minister Lodhi said. (ANI)

