Left Menu

Russian rouble steadies near 91 vs dollar, buoyed by oil prices

Russian stock indexes were also down slightly. The dollar-denominated RTS index was down 0.4% to 1,117 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 0.31% lower at 3,232 points.

Reuters | Updated: 12-02-2024 13:47 IST | Created: 12-02-2024 13:42 IST
Russian rouble steadies near 91 vs dollar, buoyed by oil prices
Representative Image (Photo/Reuters) Image Credit: ANI

The Russian rouble steadied near 91 to the U.S. dollar on Monday, held up by relatively high oil prices, as exporters start converting foreign currency revenues in preparation for month-end tax payments. At 0805 GMT, the rouble was 0.19% weaker against the dollar at 91.07 and had lost 0.3% to trade at 98.31 versus the euro. It firmed 0.27% against the yuan to 12.53.

In a note, Bogdan Zvarich, chief analyst at financial marketplace Banki.ru, said the rouble would be supported on Monday by the "stabilisation of the energy market above $80 for Brent oil and the expectation of increased demand for rouble liquidity from exporters ahead of the peak of tax payments." Month-end tax payments usually see exporters convert foreign currency revenues to pay local liabilities.

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 0.78% at $81.57 a barrel. Russian stock indexes were also down slightly.

The dollar-denominated RTS index was down 0.4% to 1,117 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 0.31% lower at 3,232 points. For Russian equities guide see

For Russian treasury bonds see

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Thousands of supporters of presidential candidates storm streets in Indonesia as nation gears up for polls

Thousands of supporters of presidential candidates storm streets in Indonesi...

 Indonesia
2
World News Roundup: US Senate faces new test on Ukraine aid bill; Zelenskiy appoints ex-deputy defence minister Pavliuk as new ground forces chief and more

World News Roundup: US Senate faces new test on Ukraine aid bill; Zelenskiy ...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Biden to skip traditional Super Bowl interview for second year; Trump-backing US Senate Republicans souring on longtime leader McConnell and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Biden to skip traditional Super Bowl interview for...

 Global
4
Demystifying Micellar Water: Your Go-To Guide to Understanding its Benefits and Mechanism

Demystifying Micellar Water: Your Go-To Guide to Understanding its Benefits ...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024