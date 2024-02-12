Left Menu

Assam: Massive fire breaks out at market complex in Monabari

Properties worth several lakhs of rupees were gutted after a massive fire broke out in the Monabari area of Assam's Biswanath district on Monday, officials said.

ANI | Updated: 12-02-2024 13:58 IST | Created: 12-02-2024 13:58 IST
Assam: Massive fire breaks out at market complex in Monabari
Local police said that there were no reports of any casualties in the fire incident (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A massive fire broke out in the Monabari area of Assam's Biswanath district on Monday, officials said. The fire erupted at a market complex in the Monabari area of Biswanath district, confirmed a source.

There were no reports of any casualties in the fire incident, said the local police. Several shops and business establishments were reportedly damaged in the blaze.

A senior police official in Biswanath district said that fire tenders rushed to the spot and managed to bring the blaze under control. More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Thousands of supporters of presidential candidates storm streets in Indonesia as nation gears up for polls

Thousands of supporters of presidential candidates storm streets in Indonesi...

 Indonesia
2
World News Roundup: US Senate faces new test on Ukraine aid bill; Zelenskiy appoints ex-deputy defence minister Pavliuk as new ground forces chief and more

World News Roundup: US Senate faces new test on Ukraine aid bill; Zelenskiy ...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Biden to skip traditional Super Bowl interview for second year; Trump-backing US Senate Republicans souring on longtime leader McConnell and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Biden to skip traditional Super Bowl interview for...

 Global
4
Demystifying Micellar Water: Your Go-To Guide to Understanding its Benefits and Mechanism

Demystifying Micellar Water: Your Go-To Guide to Understanding its Benefits ...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024