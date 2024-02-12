Left Menu

Greyhounds commando dies of electrocution in Telangana

The commando died after he touched an iron fence while on duty in an anti-Naxal operation near Jakaram Village in the Jayashankar Bhupalpally district.

12-02-2024
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A commando of an elite anti-Maoist force, Greyhounds, was electrocuted to death after he touched an iron fence while on duty in an anti-Naxal operation near Jakaram Village in the Jayashankar Bhupalpally district, police said on Monday. According to P Karunakar, Superintendent of Police (SP), "The deceased, identified as A. Praveen, died due to electrocution after he touched an iron fence during a combing operation in Nasthurpalle forests near Village Jakaram in the Jayashankar Bhupalpally district."

"We have registered a case over the incident. A postmortem investigation of the official is underway," added the SP. Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy expressed condolences on the sudden demise of Greyhounds Commando and extended his deep sympathies to the bereaved family members. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

