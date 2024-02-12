Left Menu

TCI Express records Rs 32 crore net profit in Q3

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-02-2024 15:54 IST | Created: 12-02-2024 15:51 IST
TCI Express records Rs 32 crore net profit in Q3
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

TCI Express on Monday reported flat standalone net profit of Rs 32.19 crore for the December quarter. The company had posted standalone net profit of Rs 32.02 crore in the year-ago period.

The standalone total income from operations of the company in the third quarter of the ongoing fiscal dropped marginally to Rs 313.83 crore from Rs 315.72 crore in the year-ago period, TCI Express said in a filing to the BSE.

''In the face of continued headwinds on account of muted festive demand and long holiday season during the quarter, our commitment to operational excellence, along with a strong customer mix base, and unmatched network and efficiency, has propelled us to maintain stable profitability and margins, outperforming industry peers,'' the company's Managing Director Chander Agarwal said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New Headline - Candidates offer fresh approaches in fighting corruption

New Headline - Candidates offer fresh approaches in fighting corruption

 Australia
2
Jokowi's Son Inherits Political Role, Social Media Erupts in Predictable Frenzy

Jokowi's Son Inherits Political Role, Social Media Erupts in Predictable Fre...

 Indonesia
3
"Battle for Indonesia's Presidency: Defense Minister and 2 Former Governors Enter the Fray!"

"Battle for Indonesia's Presidency: Defense Minister and 2 Former Governors ...

 Indonesia
4
Climate change becomes a top concern for young voters while politicians lag behind.

Climate change becomes a top concern for young voters while politicians lag ...

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024