Tripura CM attends inaugural ceremony of Art and Craft exhibition by Tripura Police

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha attended the inaugural ceremony of the Art and Craft Exhibition organised by Tripura Police to commemorate its 150 years.

ANI | Updated: 12-02-2024 19:18 IST | Created: 12-02-2024 19:18 IST
Tripura CM attends inaugural ceremony of Art and Craft exhibition in Agartala. (Photo/Manik Saha's X). Image Credit: ANI
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha attended the inaugural ceremony of the Art and Craft Exhibition organised by Tripura Police to commemorate its 150 years. The inception of the Tripura police one and a half centuries ago and the upgrading of the same with modernization in today's digitalization are depicted through this exhibition.

After the inauguration, the Chief Minister visited all the stalls at the exhibition and praised the works. Addressing the occasion, CM Saha said, "I am overjoyed to see the extraordinary skills of police and TSR personnel in art and craft during an exhibition organized by Tripura Police to commemorate its 150 years at Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhavan at Agartala today."

"It's a great matter of pride that, apart from maintaining law and order and ensuring security for the people, Tripura Police and TSR personnel are also showcasing their indomitable spirit in the field of art and craft. Kudos to their efforts," CM Saha added. Amitabh Ranjan, DIG, Tripura Police, and other high officials were present on the occasion. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

