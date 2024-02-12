MP govt to begin air connectivity to major religious places soon, says CM Mohan Yadav

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has said that the state government has decided to begin air connectivity at major religious places in the state very soon. CM Yadav made the remark while speaking in response to the governor's address in the state assembly on Monday.

"Our government has decided that air travel facilities will start in all the major religious places of Madhya Pradesh including Mahakal Temple, Orchha very soon. Efforts are made that if tenders are filled on time then air facilities will be started from Indore to Mahakaleshwar, Indore to Omkareshwar and to other religious places ahead of Lok Sabha elections. Similarly from Gwalior to Orchha and Gwalior to Datia. Grants for the same were included in the Vote on Account for 2024-25," CM Yadav said. The CM further emphasised the development in the state quoting the growth rate of the state over 16 percent and energy capacity rose to 29000 megawatt.

"As of today, the growth rate of Madhya Pradesh is over 16 percent. Similarly, energy capacity is 29000 MW, irrigation facilities are available for over 47,000 Lakh hectares of land and over 5.5 lakh kilometres of good road available in the state. In terms of cleanliness, Indore stood at number 1 for the 7th consecutive time and Madhya Pradesh ranked second position in the state," the CM said. "I am happy that all our public welfare schemes are continuing and beneficiary oriented schemes will be stopped," he added.

Deputy CM Jagdish Devda presented Vote on Account for 2024-25 in the State Assembly on Monday. The purpose of the Vote on Account is to withdraw money from the consolidated fund and continue implementation of the Government programmes until the final budget is approved. According to the official release, new proposals related to taxation and new heads of expenditure are not included. There is a provision for new schemes included in the second supplementary estimate. Revised demands will be presented before the House after stipulated time. The money received through Vote on Account will be a part of the main budget. The Vote on Account is for four months (April 1 to July 31, 2024). The budget estimate for the financial year is Rs 3,48,986.57 crore. The vote on account is Rs 1,45,229.55 crore. The voted money is Rs 1,19,453.05 crore and the weighted amount is Rs 25,776.51 crore.

"The total revenue receipts in the budget estimate for 2024-25 amount to Rs 2,52,268.03 crore which includes Rs 96,553.30 crore revenue receipts from state taxes. Non-tax revenue receipts are Rs 18,077.33 crore. The revenue expenditure in the budget estimate is Rs 2,51,825.13 crore. The revenue expenditure in the revised estimate for 2023-24 is Rs 2,31,112.34 crore. The revenue surplus in the budget estimate for the year 2024-25 is Rs 442.90 crore," the release read. The budget estimate of total capital receipts is Rs 59,718.64 crore and the budget estimate of total capital outlay in the year 2024-25 is Rs 59,342.48 crore, it added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)