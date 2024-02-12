Haldwani Violence: Internet services restored, situation under control, says Uttrakhand DGP

Following the violence that erupted in Uttarakhand's Haldwani during an enti-encroachment drive last week, state Director General of Police Abhinav Kumar said on Monday that the situation is under control and that internet services have also been restored. Earlier on Thursday, violence hit the Haldwani city of Uttarakhand's Kumaon district after the administration conducted an anti-encroachment drive in Banbhoolpura.

DGP Kumar said, "We analysed the situation on a state-level basis. Also on the next day itself, the Chief Secretary, the Director General of Police (DGP), Law and Order, and I went to Haldwani, spoke to the officers and assessed the situation." The DGP also mentioned that the situation has been brought under control and the police are allowing leeways under curfew.

"We have deployed state and central forces in Haldwani. With the help of these additional forces, we have been able to control the situation. We are also allowing redemptions in the curfew. Internet services have been restored," he said. DGP Abhinav Kumar further informed ANI that a magisterial probe has been ordered into the incident.

"The government has ordered a magisterial probe into the incident. So far, a total of three FIRs have been registered, on the basis of which we are taking further actions," he said. Violence erupted on Thursday after the administration conducted an anti-encroachment drive in Banbhoolpura.

After stone-pelting incidents, the torching of vehicles and a mob surrounding the local police station, the administration issued a shoot-at-sight order. Meanwhile, Senior Superintendent of Police Nanital Prahlad Narayan Meena stated on Sunday that there was fire and robbery by the unruly mob at Banbhoolpura police station in Haldwani, adding that three FIRs have been registered in the entire matter and 25 people have been arrested so far.

Earlier today, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that miscreants or rioters who 'plays' with the peace of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand will not be spared. "This is a clear message from our government to the miscreants and rioters that no one who plays with the peace of Devbhoomi will be spared, there is no place for such miscreants in Uttarakhand," he said in a post on 'X'.

The Chief Minister further announced that a police station will be constructed at the place where illegal encroachment was removed in Banbhulpura, Haldwani. (ANI)

