UP Police Constable Recruitment Exam admit cards available for downloading from tomorrow

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 12 (ANI):In a significant update for aspiring candidates, the UP Police Constable Recruitment Exam admit card will be available for download from February 13 on the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB). This development follows the earlier release of the list of examination centers for various districts on February 10. The examination is scheduled to take place on February 17 and 18 across various districts of the state.

It's worth noting that on December 23, under 'Mission Rozgar', the Yogi government issued a notification for the largest police recruitment in the state's history. The youth of the state have been waiting for the recruitment of more than 60,000 vacant posts for constables in the Uttar Pradesh Police. Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) Chairperson DG Renuka Mishra stated that candidates for the UP Police Constable Recruitment Examination can download their admit cards starting February 13 by visiting the board's website, uppbpb.gov.in.

Nearly 50 lakh candidates have applied for the constables' posts in the Uttar Pradesh Police as part of a significant recruitment drive by the government and have been awaiting their admit cards. The chairperson of the board said that the recruitment board had released the list of exam centers in various districts of the state on February 10.

A total of 2,385 examination centers have been established across all districts, where 48,17,441 candidates will appear for their examination. (ANI)

