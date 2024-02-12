Left Menu

"Congress govt gave 'Karnataka Model' to the country": Deputy CM Shivakumar

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Monday said that the Congress government has introduced the 'Karnataka Model' to the country.

ANI | Updated: 12-02-2024 23:43 IST | Created: 12-02-2024 23:43 IST
"Congress govt gave 'Karnataka Model' to the country": Deputy CM Shivakumar
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Monday said that the Congress government has introduced the 'Karnataka Model' to the country. Speaking to reporters at Vidhana Soudha after the Governor's address, he said, "Our government has followed the philosophy of 'Nudidanthe nade' of Basavanna and has walked the talk. The Prime minister is copying our guarantee model in his campaign."

"Our government has done in six months what no government could do in the history of the country. The Opposition is unable to digest the truth," added Shivakumar. Asked about BJP leaders wearing saffron shawls to the Session, he said, "They are free to wear whatever they want. Saffron isn't their private property. One should practice dharma in politics but not politics in dharma."

"BJP is trying to politicise religion. Let them wear saffron or black, we will focus on working towards the development of our state," D K Shivakumar further added. Earlier, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister on February 10 said that the Congress manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections will be "pro-people.

"While speaking at the meeting of the Congress Manifesto Committee, Shivakumar said, "Congress will prepare a people-friendly manifesto that will help all sections of society. A similar exercise was done while preparing a manifesto for the Assembly election, and we launched the five-guarantee scheme based on the same."(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New Headline - Candidates offer fresh approaches in fighting corruption

New Headline - Candidates offer fresh approaches in fighting corruption

 Australia
2
Jokowi's Son Inherits Political Role, Social Media Erupts in Predictable Frenzy

Jokowi's Son Inherits Political Role, Social Media Erupts in Predictable Fre...

 Indonesia
3
"Battle for Indonesia's Presidency: Defense Minister and 2 Former Governors Enter the Fray!"

"Battle for Indonesia's Presidency: Defense Minister and 2 Former Governors ...

 Indonesia
4
Climate change becomes a top concern for young voters while politicians lag behind.

Climate change becomes a top concern for young voters while politicians lag ...

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024