Left Menu

Odisha: Governor Raghubar Das meets Forbes-listed ASHA worker Matilda Kullu in Sundargarh

During an unexpected detour from his official itinerary, Odisha Governor Raghubar Das paid a surprise visit to Gargadbahal village in Sundargarh district to meet with ASHA worker Matilda Kullu, who was featured in the Forbes India's prestigious W-Power 2021 list.

ANI | Updated: 13-02-2024 00:02 IST | Created: 12-02-2024 23:59 IST
Odisha: Governor Raghubar Das meets Forbes-listed ASHA worker Matilda Kullu in Sundargarh
Odisha Governor Raghubar Das paid a surprise visit to Gargadbahal village in Sundargarh district to meet with ASHA worker Matilda Kullu. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

During an unexpected detour from his official itinerary, Odisha Governor Raghubar Das on Monday paid a surprise visit to Gargadbahal village in Sundargarh district to meet with ASHA worker Matilda Kullu, who was featured in the Forbes India's prestigious W-Power 2021 list. Welcomed warmly by the local community, Governor Das engaged in a spirited conversation with Matilda, urging her to spearhead efforts towards achieving universal literacy within the village.

Prior to his impromptu visit to Gargadbahal, Governor Das embarked on a comprehensive tour of the region, engaging with various stakeholders. He interacted with Anganwadi workers and guardians at the Bhojpur Anganwadi center. Additionally, he visited the Bhojpur primary school, encouraging teachers to prioritize both academics and sports for the holistic development of students. At Panchmahala, the Governor engaged with farmers and villagers, advocating for the adoption of organic farming practices. He also visited the houses of beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) at Kainsara. Moreover, he attended an interaction programme with the members of WSHGs at Kainsara, where he stressed the importance of effective packaging and marketing strategies to boost income levels.

The Governor's itinerary also included visits to 'Maa Gruha' at Babudihi and the Community Health Center (CHC) in Subdega. Furthermore, Governor Das graced the annual day celebrations at Sundargarh Government College and Dalmia College in Rajgangpur during the visit. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New Headline - Candidates offer fresh approaches in fighting corruption

New Headline - Candidates offer fresh approaches in fighting corruption

 Australia
2
Jokowi's Son Inherits Political Role, Social Media Erupts in Predictable Frenzy

Jokowi's Son Inherits Political Role, Social Media Erupts in Predictable Fre...

 Indonesia
3
"Battle for Indonesia's Presidency: Defense Minister and 2 Former Governors Enter the Fray!"

"Battle for Indonesia's Presidency: Defense Minister and 2 Former Governors ...

 Indonesia
4
Climate change becomes a top concern for young voters while politicians lag behind.

Climate change becomes a top concern for young voters while politicians lag ...

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024