Hindalco Industries reports impressive Q3 profit growth of 71% to reach Rs 2,331 crore
Aditya Birla Group's metal flagship Hindalco Industries on Tuesday reported 71.1 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 2,331 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2023.
The company had posted a net profit of Rs 1,362 crore in October-December FY23, Hindalco Industries said in a filing to BSE.
Total income during the quarter under review dropped to Rs 52,808 crore from Rs 53,151 crore in the year-ago period.
Hindalco is the world's largest aluminium company by revenues and a major player in copper. It caters to more than half of the country's copper requirement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
9 booked for duping Navi Mumbai woman, others of Rs 2.97 crore in investment fraud
Adani Green Energy Q3 net profit jumps to Rs 256 crore
Olectra Greentech net profit rises 77 pc to Rs 27.11 cr in Q3
Piramal Enterprises reports loss of Rs 2,378 cr in Q3 due to RBI's norms
Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Q3 profit grows 26 pc to Rs 209 crore