Germany's Habeck: Poland committed to crude supply in case of Schwedt nationalization

German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said in Warsaw on Tuesday that Poland has given reassurances that it will continue to provide the Schwedt refinery with crude oil in the event that Germany nationalizes Rosneft's German activities.

Reuters reported this month that Berlin is preparing for a possible nationalisation of Rosneft's German activities, including its 54.17% stake in the Schwedt refinery, which the German government put under a trusteeship in September 2022 in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"Poland has helped a lot in the past to secure the oil supply in Germany, in eastern Germany," said Habeck. "Should this scenario develop differently now ... Poland is prepared to continue to support us." (Writing by Miranda Murray and Rachel More; editing by Matthias Williams)

