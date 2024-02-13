Left Menu

Siemens Q1 posts robust growth, reports net profit of Rs 506 crore

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-02-2024 15:17 IST | Created: 13-02-2024 15:17 IST
Siemens Q1 posts robust growth, reports net profit of Rs 506 crore
  • Country:
  • India

Siemens Ltd on Tuesday posted a 9.2 per cent rise in net profit at Rs 505.7 crore in the first quarter ended December 31 due to higher revenues.

The company follows the October to September fiscal year.

It had reported a net profit of Rs 462.7 crore in the October-December period of the preceding financial year, Siemens Ltd said in an exchange filing.

Its total income rose to Rs 4,989.3 crore over Rs 4,116.8 crore a year ago.

Expenses stood at Rs 4,311 crore as against Rs 3,495.7 crore in the first quarter of last fiscal.

In a separate statement, the company said it has received new orders of Rs 5,971 crore in the first quarter, a 10 per cent increase over the same period of last year.

The first quarter (result) includes significant gain of Rs 103 crore due to positive effects of foreign exchange and commodities, the company said.

Sunil Mathur, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Siemens Limited, said, ''While strong revenues came in from our digital industries, smart infrastructure and mobility businesses, our order income growth came from our energy business driven primarily by our transmission business.'' There was a decline in new orders in the digital industries automation business on account of destocking following normalisation in demand, he added.

Further, Mathur said ''We would like to wish our current CFO, Daniel Spindler, as he moves on to take a senior management role with Siemens AG and thank him for his contribution to Siemens Limited. We would like to welcome his successor, Wolfgang Wrumnig, in his new role as CFO of the company.'' In November, Siemens had informed the exchanges that Spindler has tendered his resignation as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, with effect from close of business hours of February 29, 2024.

The board has recommended the appointment of Wolfgang Wrumnig as Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer (Key Managerial Personnel), for a period of five years, from March 1, 2024 to March 28, 2029.

Wrumnig, 58 years, has done his studies in Applied Business Administration at the University of Klagenfurt, Austria and is a Master of Social Sciences and Economics. He is the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Österreich, Austria since October 2016.

Siemens Limited is a technology company focused on industry, infrastructure, transport as well as transmission and generation of electrical power.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New Headline - Candidates offer fresh approaches in fighting corruption

New Headline - Candidates offer fresh approaches in fighting corruption

 Australia
2
Jokowi's Son Inherits Political Role, Social Media Erupts in Predictable Frenzy

Jokowi's Son Inherits Political Role, Social Media Erupts in Predictable Fre...

 Indonesia
3
"Battle for Indonesia's Presidency: Defense Minister and 2 Former Governors Enter the Fray!"

"Battle for Indonesia's Presidency: Defense Minister and 2 Former Governors ...

 Indonesia
4
Climate change becomes a top concern for young voters while politicians lag behind.

Climate change becomes a top concern for young voters while politicians lag ...

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024