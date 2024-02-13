Left Menu

Rs. 1742.11 Cr for construction of 4-lane highway on NH-6 in Mizoram sanctioned

In a social media post Shri Gadkari said this 24.41 km project will be executed under the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) mode as part of National Highway (Original) – North East (NH(O)-NE).

Updated: 13-02-2024 19:15 IST
Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways, Shri Nitin Gadkari sanctioned Rs. 1742.11 crore for the construction of the 4-lane N. Kawnpui (N.Mualvum) – Sairang section on NH-6, situated along the Silchar –Valrengte – Sairang road in the Aizawl and Kolasib districts in Mizoram.

In a social media post Shri Gadkari said this 24.41 km project will be executed under the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) mode as part of National Highway (Original) – North East (NH(O)-NE).

Shri Gadkari said the envisioned road infrastructure aims to facilitate uninterrupted traffic flow circumventing interference from local traffic in developed areas. This initiative seeks to alleviate congestion in the urban zones, thereby augmenting road safety within these built-up areas.

The Union Minister said the strategic project also endeavors to sidestep heavily populated areas, diminish congestion, and heighten road safety within the city of Aizawl. Additionally, it aspires to curtail the length of the existing National Highway by 25 kilometers, from Vairengte to Sairang, he added.

