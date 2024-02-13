Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures dive after consumer inflation data

A Labor Department report showed the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 0.3% on a monthly basis in January, above the 0.2% increase expected by economists polled by Reuters. Annually, it increased 3.1% versus the 2.9% estimated growth. Excluding volatile food and energy components, the core figure rose 0.4% month-on-month in January, compared with the estimated 0.3% rise.

Reuters | Updated: 13-02-2024 19:07 IST | Created: 13-02-2024 19:07 IST
U.S. stock index futures extended losses sharply on Tuesday, as hotter-than-expected consumer inflation readings smashed market speculations of an early start to interest rate cuts this year. A Labor Department report showed the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 0.3% on a monthly basis in January, above the 0.2% increase expected by economists polled by Reuters. Annually, it increased 3.1% versus the 2.9% estimated growth.

Excluding volatile food and energy components, the core figure rose 0.4% month-on-month in January, compared with the estimated 0.3% rise. Annually, it gained 3.9% versus the estimated 3.7% increase. At 8:33 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 309 points, or 0.79%, S&P 500 e-minis were down 56.25 points, or 1.12%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 276.25 points, or 1.54%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

