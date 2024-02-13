Left Menu

Nitin Gadkari lays foundation stones of 8 NHs worth Rs 2,217Cr in Tanakpur, Uttarakhand

Shri Gadkari said under the leadership of  Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami  we are committed for the  development  Uttarakhand .

Updated: 13-02-2024 20:05 IST | Created: 13-02-2024 20:05 IST
Nitin Gadkari lays foundation stones of 8 NHs worth Rs 2,217Cr in Tanakpur, Uttarakhand
Image Credit: Twitter(@nitin_gadkari)
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Shri Nitin Gadkari laid foundation stones of 8 National Highway projects worth Rs 2,217 crore in Tanakpur, Uttarakhand today in prescence of Chief Minister Shri Pushkar Dhami , Union Minister of State Shri Ajay Bhatt , Shri Ajay Tamta  MPs, MLAs and officials.

Widening of Kathgodam to Nainital road with 2-lane paved shoulder will improve connectivity to Nainital – Manaskhand temples. The 4-lane widening of Kashipur to Ramnagar road will make it easier for tourists to reach Jim Corbett National Park and Manaskhand temples. The 2-lane widening of Kangarchina to Almora road will not only increase the number of tourists going to Bageshwar but will also save their time. 2-lane widening and rehabilitation of Kanda Marg from Udiyari Band on National Highway 309A will facilitate access to Bagnath and Baijnath temples in Bageshwar. Also, the difficult journey from Bageshwar to Pithoragarh will be better, safer and time saving.

Shri Gadkari said with the aim of creating excellent infrastructure in Uttarakhand, not only the work of roads and highways is going on, but keeping in mind the safety of the people, walls are also being constructed on the National Highway 87 extension. He said repair work of two bridges on Saryu and Gomdi rivers in Bageshwar district is also being done at a cost of Rs 5 crore. These projects will not only benefit the tourists but will also make commuting easier for the local people. Besides, the local economy will also be strengthened without causing any harm to the environment, he added.

(With Inputs from PIB)

