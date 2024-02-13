Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St dives at open as hot inflation data drives rate-cut jitters

Updated: 13-02-2024 20:05 IST | Created: 13-02-2024 20:04 IST
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St dives at open as hot inflation data drives rate-cut jitters
Wall Street's main indexes slid at open on Tuesday after a hotter-than-expected consumer inflation reading drove U.S. Treasury yields higher, squashing market speculations for imminent interest rate cuts.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 98.21 points, or 0.25%, at the open to 38,699.17.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 53.90 points, or 1.07%, at 4,967.94, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 343.67 points, or 2.16%, to 15,598.88 at the opening bell.

