SC extends stay on proceedings against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in case registered in UP during 2014 election

The Supreme Court on Tuesday extended its interim stay on the proceedings against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in connection with a case against him for allegedly making objectionable remarks in Uttar Pradesh during the 2014 Lok Sabha campaign.

ANI | Updated: 13-02-2024 21:34 IST | Created: 13-02-2024 21:34 IST
The Supreme Court of India (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Supreme Court on Tuesday extended its interim stay on the proceedings against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in connection with a case against him for allegedly making objectionable remarks in Uttar Pradesh during the 2014 Lok Sabha campaign. A bench of Justices MM Sundresh and SVN Bhatti decided to examine the appeal filed by Kejriwal seeking to be discharged from the case registered against him in 2014.

Last year, the apex court had stayed the trial court's proceedings and also issued notice on Kejriwal's petition. During the election campaign in 2014, Kejriwal had allegedly said that "those who believe in 'Khuda' won't be pardoned by 'Khuda' if they vote for BJP".

Kejriwal approached the Supreme Court challenging the Allahabad High Court order which had rejected his plea for discharge from the case. The High Court while dismissing Kejriwal's plea had said that it appeared that Kejriwal is threatening the voters in the name of 'Khuda' knowing fully well that if he uses the term 'Khuda', some set of voters belonging to different religions might have severely been influenced.

Sultanpur Court had dismissed his discharge application. During the earlier hearing, the top court bench had expressed disapproval of the statement made by Kejriwal saying, "Why are you bringing God? In a secular country, leave God alone. God doesn't need anyone's protection, he can take care of himself."

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi appearing for Kejriwal had then said, "Sometimes during political campaigning, unintentional things are said". (ANI)

