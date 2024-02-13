ED files prosecution complaint against 21 accused in illegal issuance of arms licenses in J-K

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has filed a Prosecution Complaint (PC) under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against 21 accused persons and entities in a case related to the illegal issuance of a large number of Arms Licenses in Jammu and Kashmir. The accused include the then Arms License Authorities (DM/ADMs)--Rajeev Ranjan (IAS) and Itrat Hussain Rafiqui, Judicial Clerks, other officials of the Office of Deputy Magistrate, Kupwara and Gun House Dealers/Agents, and middlemen, including Rahul Grover, Syed Addel Hussain Shah and Syed Akeel Shah before the Special Court (PMLA), Jammu, in a case related to the illegal issuance of a large number of Arms Licenses.

The Special Court took cognizance of the complaint on February 12, 2024. The ED initiated an investigation on the basis of various FIRs registered by the Anti-Terrorist Squad/Special Operations Group, Jaipur; the Rajasthan Police; and the Central Bureau of Investigation, Chandigarh, under various sections of the IPC, 1860 and the Arms Act.

ED investigation revealed that during the relevant period, the then DM/ADMs, judicial Clerks and other officials of the office of the District Magistrate, Kupwara, in connivance with gun house dealers and agents/middlemen, hatched a criminal conspiracy among themselves and issued or renewed a large number of illegal arms licenses to ineligible applicants in lieu of monetary consideration by flouting various norms, procedures of the Arms Act. The accused were found to be in the acquisition and possession of proceeds of crime generated out of criminal activities related to the above scheduled offences.

Earlier, ED issued a provisional attachment order attaching the movable and immovable properties of the accused to the tune of Rs 4.69 crore and seized cash to the tune of Rs 1.58 crore and gold during the search and seizure action. The attachment and seizure have been confirmed by the Ld. Adjudicating Authority, PMLA, New Delhi. Further investigation is in progress. (ANI)

