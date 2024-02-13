"My ancestors migrated from here, have special relationship with Azamgarh and UP": MP CM Mohan Yadav

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has said that his ancestors migrated from Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh district about 200-400 years ago and he has a special relationship with Azamgarh and Uttar Pradesh. CM Yadav made the remark while talking to ANI in UP's Azamgarh during his visit there on Tuesday. He attended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s Akhil Bharatiya Pravas Karyakram there in view of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

"BJP's vote percentage will increase in every Vidhan Sabha and Lok Sabha and people should join BJP, a campaign is going on for the same in the entire country. Akhil Bharatiya Pravas Karyakram is going on in this connection. My first visit to Uttar Pradesh is in Azamgarh. It is a matter of pride for me, my ancestors had migrated from here about 200-400 years ago. I also have a special relationship with Azamgarh and Uttar Pradesh. I am extremely happy to be among my workers here," Yadav told ANI. He also lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that he felt the impact of PM Modi in every aspect of life.

"Every day in every aspect of life I feel the impact of PM Modi. The PM has made January 22 immortal in history in connection with the Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya. It is the impact of PM Modi that he is going to inaugurate a temple in Abu Dhabi," the CM said. He further praised the Prime Minister over the release of Indian Navy veterans from a Qatar court after months of detention in the Gulf country. In a major diplomatic triumph for India, eight veterans of the Indian Navy who were sentenced to death in Qatar were released on Monday. The capital punishment was commuted to an extended prison term earlier following diplomatic intervention by New Delhi.

"The post of Prime Minister is a very important post. The biggest democracy of the world is in India and PM Modi has made the highest post of this democracy proud. Definitely, once again the Modi government is going to be formed for the third time in the country. All the BJP workers are committed to visit among the public and appeal to vote in favour of BJP to form the Modi government. The information is being received from everywhere that BJP is going to be in power again under the leadership of PM Modi," he added. (ANI)

