Odisha: Contribution of Christian community in nation-building celebrated in Bhubaneswar

The Indian Minorities Foundation (IMF) organised an event 'Sadbhavana: A Gesture of Peace, Love, & Harmony' in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday on the theme of contribution to nation-building by Christian leadership and community of Odisha. This first-of-its-kind event celebrated the invaluable contributions of the Christian community to India's magnificent growth story.

The Christian missions have contributed in a commendable way to introduce modern higher education in India and enlighten Indian society while paving the way for the eradication of many social evils. At this event, religious leaders, academicians, scholars, philanthropists, and social activists, among other eminent personalities from the Christian community, came together to reaffirm their commitment to nation-building and spread the message of brotherhood, harmony, and peace in the country.

Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha, Satnam Singh Sandhu was also present on this occasion. Religious leaders and academicians praised the Modi govt and the work and vision of the Prime Minister. What the Modi govt has done in the last 10 years was discussed at the event. Father Dibankar Parichha, advocate said, "Sadbhavana can unite all of us. I request the Prime Minister to introduce some schemes for the benefit of the Eastern region and the Christian community. This event is a new opening for Odisha and the region that Sadbhavana that coming together and harmony should continue in each person's life and family."

He further said that the governance system had improved in the last 10 years. "We acknowledge that this governance will lead us further. Odisha is a backward state. Whatever package has been offered we are thankful to the Prime Minister," he added.

John Barwa, Archbishop of Cuttack-Bhubaneswar said, "We have heard, seen, and experienced the powerful mission activities that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has undertaken in the past 10 years. It clearly speaks volumes about the unparalleled work and love he has shown for the upliftment of Dalits, the underprivileged, minorities, and the Christian community. PM Modi promotes the value system and abilities of the Christian community." (ANI)

