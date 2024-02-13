Left Menu

Odisha: Contribution of Christian community in nation-building celebrated in Bhubaneswar

A Gesture of Peace, Love, & Harmony' in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday on the theme of Contribution to Nation-building by Christian Leadership and Community of Odisha.

ANI | Updated: 14-02-2024 00:28 IST | Created: 13-02-2024 23:45 IST
Odisha: Contribution of Christian community in nation-building celebrated in Bhubaneswar
Father Dibankar Parichha, Advocate. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Minorities Foundation (IMF) organised an event 'Sadbhavana: A Gesture of Peace, Love, & Harmony' in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday on the theme of contribution to nation-building by Christian leadership and community of Odisha. This first-of-its-kind event celebrated the invaluable contributions of the Christian community to India's magnificent growth story.

The Christian missions have contributed in a commendable way to introduce modern higher education in India and enlighten Indian society while paving the way for the eradication of many social evils. At this event, religious leaders, academicians, scholars, philanthropists, and social activists, among other eminent personalities from the Christian community, came together to reaffirm their commitment to nation-building and spread the message of brotherhood, harmony, and peace in the country.

Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha, Satnam Singh Sandhu was also present on this occasion. Religious leaders and academicians praised the Modi govt and the work and vision of the Prime Minister. What the Modi govt has done in the last 10 years was discussed at the event. Father Dibankar Parichha, advocate said, "Sadbhavana can unite all of us. I request the Prime Minister to introduce some schemes for the benefit of the Eastern region and the Christian community. This event is a new opening for Odisha and the region that Sadbhavana that coming together and harmony should continue in each person's life and family."

He further said that the governance system had improved in the last 10 years. "We acknowledge that this governance will lead us further. Odisha is a backward state. Whatever package has been offered we are thankful to the Prime Minister," he added.

John Barwa, Archbishop of Cuttack-Bhubaneswar said, "We have heard, seen, and experienced the powerful mission activities that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has undertaken in the past 10 years. It clearly speaks volumes about the unparalleled work and love he has shown for the upliftment of Dalits, the underprivileged, minorities, and the Christian community. PM Modi promotes the value system and abilities of the Christian community." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesia goes to polls tomorrow as it seeks to enter new phase amid concerns

Indonesia goes to polls tomorrow as it seeks to enter new phase amid concern...

 Indonesia
2
Cong govt has turned Karnataka into "goonda rajya", alleges BJP as sparks fly in Assembly

Cong govt has turned Karnataka into "goonda rajya", alleges BJP as sparks fl...

 India
3
BRIEF-Tesla Raises Price Of Model Y Vehicles In Germany - Website

BRIEF-Tesla Raises Price Of Model Y Vehicles In Germany - Website

 Global
4
Samsung completes Open RAN conformance and interoperability testing with Verizon

Samsung completes Open RAN conformance and interoperability testing with Ver...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024