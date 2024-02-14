Left Menu

Wholesale inflation eases to 0.27 pc in January

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-02-2024 12:33 IST | Created: 14-02-2024 12:33 IST
Wholesale inflation eases to 0.27 pc in January
  • Country:
  • India

The wholesale price index (WPI)-based inflation eased in January to 0.27 per cent, mainly due to moderation in prices of food items.

WPI inflation was at 0.73 per cent in December 2023.

The WPI inflation was in the negative zone from April to October and had turned positive in November at 0.39 per cent.

''The annual rate of inflation based on the All India Wholesale Price Index (WPI) number is 0.27 per cent (provisional) for the month of January, 2024 (over January, 2023),'' the commerce and industry ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

Food inflation eased to 6.85 per cent in January, compared to 9.38 per cent in December 2023, data showed.

Inflation in vegetables was 19.71 per cent in January, down from 26.3 per cent in the preceding month. The WPI inflation in pulses was at 16.06 per cent in January, while in fruits it was 1.01 per cent.

The wholesale inflation in January 2023 was 4.8 per cent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesia goes to polls tomorrow as it seeks to enter new phase amid concerns

Indonesia goes to polls tomorrow as it seeks to enter new phase amid concern...

 Indonesia
2
Cong govt has turned Karnataka into "goonda rajya", alleges BJP as sparks fly in Assembly

Cong govt has turned Karnataka into "goonda rajya", alleges BJP as sparks fl...

 India
3
BRIEF-Tesla Raises Price Of Model Y Vehicles In Germany - Website

BRIEF-Tesla Raises Price Of Model Y Vehicles In Germany - Website

 Global
4
Samsung completes Open RAN conformance and interoperability testing with Verizon

Samsung completes Open RAN conformance and interoperability testing with Ver...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024