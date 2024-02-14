Jana SFB makes weak debut at bourses, lists shares at 4 pc discount

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-02-2024 13:46 IST | Created: 14-02-2024 13:46 IST
Shares of Jana Small Finance Bank made a weak debut on the bourses on Wednesday listed with a 4 per cent discount against the issue price of Rs 414.

The stock started the trade at Rs 396 each on both NSE and BSE, a discount of 4.35 per cent over the issue price of Rs 414.

In the mid-session trade, the 30-share BSE Sensex slumped 237.86 points or 0.33 per cent to 71,317.33 points, while NSE Nifty slipped 0.24 per cent to 21,690.35 points.

The initial public offering (IPO) of Jana Small Finance Bank received 18.50 times subscription on the closing day of share sale on February 9.

The Bengaluru-headquartered firm's Initial Public Offering (IPO) had a fresh issue of up to Rs 462 crore and an Offer For Sale (OFS) of up to 26,08,629 shares. Shares were available for bidding in the price range of Rs 393-414 apiece.

Jana Small Finance Bank had garnered Rs 167 crore from anchor investors on February 6.

The bank will use the money from the fresh issue to augment its core capital to meet future capital requirements and improve its capital adequacy ratio.

