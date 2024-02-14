CIAL announces agreement with BPCL to set up first green hydrogen plant at Cochin airport

In a strategic move to bolster its pathbreaking green energy initiatives, Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL) has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) for setting up a green hydrogen plant in the premises of Cochin Airport.

This collaborative effort will result in the world's first green hydrogen plant and fueling station located within an airport setting, CIAL said in a statement on Wednesday.

Green hydrogen, produced from water using renewable energy sources, is recognized as a future fuel and aligns with zero-carbon energy strategies, it said.

The agreement exchange ceremony for the green hydrogen plant was held at Legislative Complex, Thiruvananthapuram in the presence of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan who is also the chairman of CIAL, the statement said.

''As pioneers in sustainable aviation, CIAL is happy to start a groundbreaking journey with BPCL towards establishing the country's first green hydrogen plant in an airport,'' CIAL Managing Director, S Suhas IAS is quoted as having said in the statement.

He also said that this strategic collaboration underscores CIAL's commitment to green energy and propels closer towards a zero-carbon future in the aviation landscape.

BPCL's Chairman and Managing Director, G Krishnakumar, highlighted the collaboration as a pivotal moment in the journey towards sustainable solutions, the statement said.

He underscored the significance of innovation and partnership in driving meaningful change, emphasizing BPCL's commitment to India's energy independence through initiatives like ''Atma Nirbhar Bharat'' as evidenced by the indigenous electrolyser showcased at India Energy Week 2024 by BPCL, it said.

CIAL, which has been renowned for its effective deployment of green energy through the installation of big solar plants and a hydel station, now has a cumulative installed capacity of 50 MW producing two hundred thousand units of power a day, it said.

Ever since the installation of its first plant with a capacity of 12 MW, CIAL has been augmenting its capabilities and now inked an MoU for a strategic collaboration with BPCL for setting up a 1000 KW pilot project at the airport premises, it added.

Under the agreement, BPCL will oversee the establishment of the integrated plant and fueling station at Cochin Airport, providing technology and managing the operations, while CIAL will contribute suitable land, water, and green energy resources, the statement said.

The initial output of the plant will be utilized for powering vehicles within the airport, it said.

