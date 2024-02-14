Left Menu

Wockhardt Q3 loss narrows to Rs 86 cr

14-02-2024
Pharmaceuticals firm Wockhardt Ltd on Wednesday reported narrowing of consolidated net loss to Rs 86 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2023.

The company had incurred a loss of Rs 102 crore in the third quarter last fiscal, Wockhardt Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations during the quarter under review stood at Rs 701 crore as compared to Rs 699 crore in the year-ago period, the company said.

Total expenses were lower at Rs 796 crore as against Rs 803 crore in the same period last fiscal.

