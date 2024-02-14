Left Menu

Ipca Labs Q3 profit up 67 pc at Rs 180 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-02-2024 15:50 IST | Created: 14-02-2024 15:47 IST
Ipca Labs Q3 profit up 67 pc at Rs 180 cr
Representative Image Image Credit: Pxhere
  • Country:
  • India

Ipca Laboratories on Wednesday reported 67 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 180 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2023.

The drugmaker had reported a net profit of Rs 108 crore for October-December FY23.

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 2,053 crore from Rs 1,546 crore in the year-ago period, Ipca Laboratories said in a regulatory filing.

Shares of the company were trading 0.86 per cent down at Rs 1,150.15 apiece on the BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesia goes to polls tomorrow as it seeks to enter new phase amid concerns

Indonesia goes to polls tomorrow as it seeks to enter new phase amid concern...

 Indonesia
2
Cong govt has turned Karnataka into "goonda rajya", alleges BJP as sparks fly in Assembly

Cong govt has turned Karnataka into "goonda rajya", alleges BJP as sparks fl...

 India
3
BRIEF-Tesla Raises Price Of Model Y Vehicles In Germany - Website

BRIEF-Tesla Raises Price Of Model Y Vehicles In Germany - Website

 Global
4
Samsung completes Open RAN conformance and interoperability testing with Verizon

Samsung completes Open RAN conformance and interoperability testing with Ver...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024