Left Menu

Esconet Tech IPO set to launch on Feb 16; share price range announced at Rs 80-84 per share

IT system integrator firm Esconet Technologies on Wednesday fixed the price band at Rs 80-84 apiece for its Rs 28.22 crore initial public offering which will open for subscription on February 16.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-02-2024 15:56 IST | Created: 14-02-2024 15:56 IST
Esconet Tech IPO set to launch on Feb 16; share price range announced at Rs 80-84 per share
  • Country:
  • India

IT system integrator firm Esconet Technologies on Wednesday fixed the price band at Rs 80-84 apiece for its Rs 28.22 crore initial public offering which will open for subscription on February 16. Esconet proposes to utilise Rs 16 crore of the IPO proceeds towards funding its long-term working capital requirements, besides investing Rs 2.5 crore in its wholly-owned subsidiary, ZeaCloud Services Private Limited to acquire additional hardware and software.

The issue will comprise a fresh issue of 33,60,000 equity shares with a face value of Rs 10 through the book-building route.

The company has reserved 9.53 lakh equity shares for the anchor portion, 1.76 lakh equity shares for market makers, 4.78 lakh equity shares allocated for high net-worth individuals, 6.36 lakh equity shares for qualified institutional buyers, and Retail portion accounts for 11.15 lakh equity shares.

The anchor portion will be opened on February 15, and the issue will conclude on February 20. The company intends to raise approximately Rs 28.22 crore at the upper band from the offering and plans to be listed with NSE Emerge.

Esconet's revenue from operations stood at Rs 71.41 crore and earned a Profit After Tax (PAT) of Rs 3.05 crore during the first half of the current fiscal year, which ended September 30, 2023, compared to an operating revenue of Rs 96.59 crore and a profit of Rs 3.18 crore in FY 2022-23. ''We have fixed cost of operations. Our margins will increase when we scale up our business,'' Esconet Technologies, Director Santosh Agrawal told reporters.

The company makes high-performance supercomputers, data servers, workstations, etc. It has AMD, Amazon Web Services, Cisco, Dell Technologies, HP Enterprises, Intel, Microsoft, Nutanix, NVIDIA, etc among its technology partners.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesia goes to polls tomorrow as it seeks to enter new phase amid concerns

Indonesia goes to polls tomorrow as it seeks to enter new phase amid concern...

 Indonesia
2
Cong govt has turned Karnataka into "goonda rajya", alleges BJP as sparks fly in Assembly

Cong govt has turned Karnataka into "goonda rajya", alleges BJP as sparks fl...

 India
3
BRIEF-Tesla Raises Price Of Model Y Vehicles In Germany - Website

BRIEF-Tesla Raises Price Of Model Y Vehicles In Germany - Website

 Global
4
Samsung completes Open RAN conformance and interoperability testing with Verizon

Samsung completes Open RAN conformance and interoperability testing with Ver...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024