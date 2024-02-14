Gadkari inspects Faridabad Bypass Site and construction of DND Sohna Highway on NH-148 NA

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Shri Nitin Gadkari inspected the Faridabad Bypass Site and the construction of Package 1 & 2 of DND Sohna Highway on National Highway-148 NA including spur of Delhi Mumbai Expressway. The project spans 33 km, with a cost of Rs 3565 Crore, developing under Bharatmala Pariyojana on Hybrid Annuity Mode.

This expansive infrastructure initiative seamlessly interlinks major highways—Direct Noida Delhi flyways, Delhi-Meerut, Kundli-Manesar -Palwal (KMP), NH-2 (Delhi-Agra), Delhi Mumbai Expressway, and Jewar airport connectivity highway.

Encompassing a 6-lane access-controlled highway with 3-lane service roads on both sides in the brownfield stretch, the urban project integrates 8 elevated sections (total length 12.034 km), 10 flyovers, 6 VUPs, 11 LVUPs, 13 Minor Bridges, 1 ROB, 1 RUB, 6 Bus Bays, and 102 box culverts.

Spanning over Metro Line at 4 locations at a maximum height of about 27 m, it incorporates vertical gardening on piers for aesthetic, physiological, economical, and environmental advantages. A noise barrier along elevated sections mitigates noise pollution, while 10 hectares of barren land, once used for fly ash dumping, undergo plantation for a jungle safari project initiated by the Delhi government.

