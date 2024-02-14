Fire breaks out at Patna Medical College storeroom, no casualty reported
A fire broke out in a storeroom at Patna Medical College and Hospital in Bihar, officials said.
A fire broke out in a storeroom at Patna Medical College and Hospital in Bihar, officials said. Efforts are on to douse the flames, they added.
No casualties have been reported. Further details are awaited. (ANI)
