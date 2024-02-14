"Law and order system in disarray in MP," says LoP Umang Singhar after tribal man assaulted in Betul

Leader of Opposition of Madhya Pradesh assembly Umang Singh has taken a jibe at the Mohan Yadav-led state government over the assault on a tribal man in Betul district saying the state government is not able to provide guarantee of security. A video had surfaced on social media in which a tribal man could be seen hanging upside down from the ceiling and was being brutally assaulted.

"Such incidents show that the Mohan Yadav government is not able to provide guarantee of security in the state. The Mohan Yadav government is talking about Modi's guarantee. But the way such incidents are happening with the tribal people show that the law and order system is in disarray in the state," Singhar said. Meanwhile, MP Cabinet Minister Rakesh Singh said that he did not have the complete information about the incident but the state government would not tolerate such incidents.

"I don't have complete information about the incident but the state government will not tolerate such incidents. We have taken strict action earlier, this time also we will take strict action into the matter," Singh said. Earlier in the day, Congress MLA and former CM Digvijaya Singh's son Jaivardhan Singh also targeted the state government saying on one hand the government guarantees the safety of the tribal but cases of assault were not stopping.

"On one hand the state government guarantees the safety of the tribal people but on the other hand, the cases of assault against tribal people are not stopping in Madhya Pradesh," the Congress MLA said. BJP MLA Hardeep Singh Dang said, "If anyone commits a crime, then the accused will not be spared in the Bharatiya Janata Party government. No matter how big a criminal is, he will not be spared."

On the other hand, Betul Superintendent of Police (SP) Sidharth Choudhary said that the incident of assault occurred on November 15, last year and a video of it came to his notice on Tuesday. Acting on it, the police registered an FIR and arrested one accused in the matter so far. "A video had come to my notice on Tuesday in which it was seen that a youth was locked in a room and was being assaulted. When we got the victim searched, we came to know that he is a resident of Banspani village, under the Kotwali police station area in Betul. The victim told the police that he had a friendship with a person named Rinkesh Chauhan. He had some dispute regarding money with the accused, after which the victim was brought to the city and locked up in a room. Thereafter he was beaten up and a video of the incident was also shot," Choudhary told ANI.

He added that the incident occurred three months ago on November 15, last year but the victim neither told anyone nor filed a complaint. When the matter came to light on Tuesday, an FIR was registered following his complaint against three known persons and others. The police also arrested one of the named accused and efforts were on to nab the remaining, the officer further added. (ANI)

