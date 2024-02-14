Uttarakhand: Air connectivity plan 2024 set to expand civil aviation sector of state

In the meeting of the State Cabinet held at the Secretariat on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, it was decided that Uttarakhand will work through Uttarakhand Civil Development Authority to remove the obstacles in air connectivity in the state and to increase the potential of this sector. In the state cabinet meeting it was decided that Air connectivity plan 2024 is to be developed.

The objective of this scheme is to encourage the air operators to expand the domestic and international connectivity of the state by providing financial assistance to the selected air operators, to expand the civil aviation sector of Uttarakhand, to promote seamless travel and overall connectivity of the region. Earlier CM Dhami and Jyotiraditya M Scindia, Minister of Civil Aviation inaugurated the new Terminal Building (Phase-II) of Dehradun Airport, marking a significant milestone in the aviation sector of Uttarakhand.

According to a press release, Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank', Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha); Naresh Bansal, Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha); and Brij Bhusan Gairola, Member of Legislative Assembly were also present at the time of inauguration. The construction of the new terminal building, undertaken by the Airports Authority of India (AAI), was completed in two phases at an estimated cost of Rs 486 Crore.

After the operationalization of the first phase, covering an area of 28,729 Sqm, the old Terminal Building was demolished to make way for the second phase, adding an additional 14,047 Sqm to the terminal area. The total terminal area now stands at 42,776 Sqm, enabling the airport to serve 3240 passengers during peak hours, with an annual serving capacity of 47 lakh passengers. In his address, Jyotiraditya M. Scindia highlighted the inauguration as a step towards expanding aviation services to remote areas, aligning with the vision of the Prime Minister.

Minister Scindia said, "The Terminal's inauguration is in line with our Hon'ble Prime Minister's vision of expanding aviation services to remote areas of the country which will set new dimensions in regional prosperity. This new terminal building is a combination of culture, nature and modern architecture which will strengthen industries, generate more employment and boost tourism in the area". The new terminal building is equipped with modern amenities, including 48 check-in counters, 4 conveyor belts, 12 baggage X-ray machines, and parking facilities for 500 cars.

Moreover, special attention has been given to accessibility for Divyangjans, with ramps, lifts, and specially designed restrooms incorporated into the design. Pushkar Singh Dhami, Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, expressed the government's commitment to providing affordable air services and elevating Jolly Grant Airport to international standards.

CM Dhami said, "Government of India is working towards providing affordable air services to people. Our endeavour is to provide every transportation service to the tourists in Uttarakhand. Continuous efforts are being made to elevate Jolly Grant Airport to International standards." (ANI)

