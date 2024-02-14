Development sluggish during Congress rule in Himachal: LoP Jairam Thakur

Targeting the Sukhvinder Sukhu-led Congress government in Himachal, former Chief Minister Jairam Thakur said that the government has nothing to show for its one-year tenure. Training guns at the Congress government, Jairam Thakur claimed that "from the Legislative Assembly to government offices and residences, people across the state are protesting against the government. The situation has worsened in just one year of this government. The promises made by the Congress are nothing but false guarantees, which will ensure their exit from power," he said.

Thakur mentioned that the government had pledged to generate revenue from every corner but has burdened every department with taxes, and development initiatives have come to a standstill. The government is accumulating debt every month. He further accused the Congress of promising jobs but obstructing recruitments.

"The government is making efforts to cancel all appointments. The reality of the Congress government is exposed by promising a lakh jobs but failing to deliver even one. This signifies the government's lack of seriousness about the state's development and the future of the youth," he said. Thakur expressed dissatisfaction with the current state of affairs, stating that every system in the state is in disarray, and the government is known for its sorrow.

Thakur reassured the protesting JOA-IT candidates, promising to raise their voice strongly in the Legislative Assembly. He emphasized that the opposition in Himachal would continue to expose every move and falsehood of the government. The battle will now extend from the assembly to the streets. (ANI)

