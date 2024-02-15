Government Promises to Achieve Self-Sufficiency in Pulses Production by 2027: Munda

India, the world's largest producer and consumer, is making consistent efforts to attain self-sufficiency in pulses production and reduce imports by 2027, Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda said on Thursday.

A substantial progress has already been made in the domestic pulses production which has increased from 17 million tonnes in 2014 and now a target of 29.5 million tonnes has been set for this year, he said.

Munda also stressed on the need to rapidly disseminate climate resilient varieties and other technologies.

The country imports around 3.5 million tonnes of pulses annually to meet the shortages.

Addressing a conference organised by the Global Pulse Confederation (GPC) along with cooperative Nafed here, Munda said: ''India has become self-reliant in chickpeas (chana) and many other pulses crops, with only a slight deficiency remaining in pigeon peas (tur) and black gram.'' ''Consistent efforts are being made to attain self-sufficiency in pulses by 2027,'' he said.

The government has increased the supply of new varieties of seeds, while also focusing on expanding cultivation of tur and black gram, he added.

Stating that a roadmap has been prepared to increase pulses production, the minister said the government is promoting use of modern technologies like satellite imagery for seed development research and evaluation of cultivation, providing suitable and timely advise and mapping every farmer's field for irrigation and fertilization.

He further said that total area under lentils has increased by one lakh hectare during the ongoing rabi season. Tur is also being encouraged for sowing in irrigated areas, for which the government has launched a portal for the assured and complete procurement of tur.

Tur farmers can register on this portal and sell their entire produce at a minimum support price (MSP) or prevailing market rate, whichever is higher to cooperatives Nafed and NCCF, he added.

In the upcoming kharif season starting from July, the minister said arrangements are being made for a large scale cluster demonstrations to enable farmers become familiar with new varieties and techniques.

Speaking on the occasion, Food and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said, ''Unless our farmers get a good and bright future, the country cannot become self-sufficient (in pulses) and prosperous.'' To encourage farmers grow pulses, the government has increased the minimum support price (MSP) substantially and has begun procurement of the same which has gone up by 18 times in the last ten years, he said.

The government is also maintaining a buffer stock of pulses, introduced in 2015 to ensure price stability to the consumers, he added.

According to Consumer Affairs Secretary Rohit Kumar, the country imported 3.1 million tonnes of pulses in the 2023 calendar year. Much of the imports were lentils followed by tur and urad.

To avoid dependence on single supplier, the government is working with both Brazil and Argentina for import of black matpe, he said.

He also cautioned suppliers from Myanmar and several African countries not to take undue advantage of the situation in India.

''Please don't take us for granted. We have a mechanism to control...As far as you are making reasonable profits, it is OK. If you want to game the system and if you want to take undue advantage then we will go after you,'' the secretary added.

Non-profit global pulses body GPC President Vijay Iyengar, Nafed Chairman Bijender Singh, and Additional Secretary in Agriculture Ministry Shubha Thakur were among other officials present at the conference, which is being held in India after 18 years.

Over 700 delegates from around 50 countries are participating in the event that will conclude on February 17.

