TN CM Stalin accuses Governor Ravi of using Assembly for "political activities"

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday accused Governor RN Ravi of using the Assembly for his political activities. CM Stalin said this while replying to the motion of thanks for the Governor's Address in the Assembly.

Governor Ravi on Monday refused to read out the customary inaugural address of the Legislative Assembly for 2024 and at one point walked out of the House. "Protocol demands that the Governor address the House at the beginning of the session. The Governor, however, behaved in a way that made us believe that he was using the Assembly as an extension of his political activities. Was it not an act that denigrated a century-old Assembly? Was it not an act that slighted the people of Tamil Nadu? Was it not amounting to violating and denigrating the Constitution by which he took the oath of office?" CM Stalin said.

"It is against the constitution. We have overcome so many such obstacles. I Muthuvel Karunanidhi Stalin will not fear such fascist acts," he added. CM Stalin said that there used to be slogans raised in the state that "North is progressing and the South is languishing". However Tamil Nadu now has achieved growth and is contributing even for the North.

"It has become possible because of the Dravidian Movement. The government is not just to wield power; it is a tool to implement our ideology," Stalin said. Stalin said that the 33 months since his current government came to power proved to be months of development and achievements.

"Tamil Nadu's share of the Indian economy is nine per cent, and this is the first achievement," he said. Stalin also appealed to Opposition leader Edappadi Palaniswami to join the ruling alliance to seek its due fund from the Centre.

"Till recently Opposition leader had not spoken against the Centre since they were in alliance with BJP. Now he has started to raise voice to seek funds for Tamil Nadu. I am happy that at least he has raised voice now. I appeal to him to join with us and jointly seek funds for Tamil Nadu from the Union Government," Stalin said. (ANI)

