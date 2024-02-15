Left Menu

Security forces recover large quantity of arms and ammunition in Manipur

In two separate joint operations by the security forces, a large quantity of arms and ammunition was recovered from Kangpokpi and Bishnupur districts of Manipur.

15-02-2024
In two separate joint operations by the security forces, a large quantity of arms and ammunition was recovered from Kangpokpi and Bishnupur districts of Manipur. The operations were launched based on specific inputs about presence of arms cache and explosives.

In general area of Khoken village of Kangpokpi district, a joint team of the Indian Army and Manipur Police executed a synergized search operation and recovered one country made Mortar, one country made Carbine Machine Gun, two country made Pompi Guns, one grenade and large quantity of ammunition. Whereas, along the foothills of Dampi ridge in general area of Lailampat (South of Khuga R), Kumbi, Bishnupur district, a combined team of Indian Army, BSF and Manipur police recovered two 6 inch countrymade Mortars with eleven rounds, one 7.62mm SLR rifle, one 9mm Pistol, two 12 Bore Single Barrel Gun, Ammunition, four Grenades, and other war like stores.

The recovered items have been handed over to the Police. The successful operation has delivered a major blow to the inimical activities of the miscreants in the area. (ANI)

