Left Menu

Mahabharat actor Nitish Bharadwaj accuses wife Smita Gate of mental harassment, files police complaint

Bhardwaj has stated in the complaint that he married Smita Ghate, an IAS officer of Madhya Pradesh cadre, in 2009 and had twin daughters, currently aged around 11 years old. Subsequently a divorce petition of them is filed at the Mumbai family court and the case is pending.

ANI | Updated: 15-02-2024 19:25 IST | Created: 15-02-2024 19:25 IST
Mahabharat actor Nitish Bharadwaj accuses wife Smita Gate of mental harassment, files police complaint
Mahabharat actor Nitish Bharadwaj (Photo/X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mahabharat actor Nitish Bharadwaj, who played the role of Lord Krishna, has hit the headlines after filing a police complaint against his estranged wife Smita Gate and accusing her of mental harassment. Bhardwaj has stated in the complaint that he married Smita Ghate, an IAS officer of Madhya Pradesh cadre, in 2009 and had twin daughters, currently aged around 11 years old. Subsequently a divorce petition is filed at the Mumbai family court and the case is pending.

The TV actor alleged that his estranged wife has denied him his rights as a father by refusing to allow him to meet their daughters. He also detailed how Smita Gate allegedly restricted his access to their daughters by frequently changing their schools. As a result, he sought police help and filed a complaint with Bhopal Commissioner of Police (CP) Harinarayanachari Mishra against his estranged wife alleging mental harassment and kidnapping of his daughters.

"I have filed a police complaint with Bhopal CP that it is a kind of kidnapping of my daughters and mental harassment. Along with this, my mental and psychological harassment as well. It should be stopped and a case of kidnapping should be registered. Yesterday, Bhopal CP called Smita Gate, told her about the complaint and asked her to visit his office along with my daughter so that the statement can be recorded and I could meet them but she refused," Bhadwaj told reporters on Thursday. The officer has ordered an inquiry into the matter, he added.

Meanwhile, Bhopal CP Mishra said that a complaint was received into the matter and the police were investigating the issue. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesian defence chief linked to past rights abuses claims victory in presidential election

Indonesian defence chief linked to past rights abuses claims victory in pres...

 Indonesia
2
London stocks rise on softer inflation data

London stocks rise on softer inflation data

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: FDA warns online vendors selling misbranded weight-loss, diabetes drugs; US CDC plans to drop five-day COVID isolation guidelines - Washington Post and more

Health News Roundup: FDA warns online vendors selling misbranded weight-loss...

 Global
4
South Korea's Yoon delays trip to Germany, Denmark ahead of election

South Korea's Yoon delays trip to Germany, Denmark ahead of election

 South Korea

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024