MP: Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee holds meeting to discuss Maha Shivratri arrangements

Priests of the temple, public representatives and administrative officials along with police officials were present in the meeting and arrangerments are being made for around 15 lakh devotees.

ANI | Updated: 15-02-2024 20:05 IST | Created: 15-02-2024 20:05 IST
Ujjain Collector Neeraj Kumar Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chairperson of Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee and Ujjain Collector Neeraj Kumar Singh on Thursday held a meeting for arrangements on the premises of the temple on the occasion of Maha Shivratri festival. Priests of the temple, public representatives and administrative officials along with police officials were present in the meeting and arrangerments are being made for around 15 lakh devotees.

"Maha Shivratri is a big occasion in the Mahakaleshwar temple and a meeting was held in view of preparation for the same. We have discussed and arrangements are being made for around 15 lakh devotees to offer prayers here in the temple. Along with this, we are also making arrangements for crowd management so that no devotee faces any problem and can easily have darshan of Baba Mahakal," Collector Singh told ANI. Priest Pradeep Sharma told ANI that various issues were discussed in the meeting about providing facilities to the devotees visiting here. Facilities like a proper waiting place, fresh drinking water, toilets and availability of basic needs to be provided at ease were discussed in the meeting.

This year the festival falls on March 8 and it is celebrated annually in honour of Lord Shiva, who is considered one of the main deities in Hinduism. According to Hindu mythology, it is believed that Lord Shiva married Maa Parvati on this night. It is in celebration of their divine union that the day is celebrated as 'The Night of Lord Shiva'. While Lord Shiva signifies Purusha, which is mindfulness, Maa Parvati signifies Prakriti, which is nature. The union of this consciousness and energy promotes creation.

The devotees of Lord Shiva observe fast and special puja is performed in temples across the world on the auspicious day. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

