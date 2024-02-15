Left Menu

Six operational AIIMS to be dedicated to nation by PM Modi in 7 days

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of the AIIMS Rewari on February 16.

ANI | Updated: 15-02-2024 20:39 IST | Created: 15-02-2024 20:39 IST
Six operational AIIMS to be dedicated to nation by PM Modi in 7 days
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

By Shalini Bhardwaj Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of the AIIMS Rewari on Friday.

According to the details given by the Union Health Ministry, "A new AIIMS for Haryana was announced in the central budget on February 1, 2019. The proposed AIIMS shall impart both undergraduate and postgraduate medical education, along with nursing and paramedical training to bring together in one place educational facilities of a higher order for training of personnel in all branches of healthcare activities." The establishment of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Village Manethi in Rewari district of Haryana was approved by the Cabinet in February 2019 under Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY)

AIIMS, Rewari, shall improve healthcare facilities, provide quality medical education in super-specialty disciplines, and promote healthcare inclusion in underserved areas. The project cost of AIIMS Rewari is Rs. 1646 crore, and it is 96 km away from Delhi. The citizens of Haryana and adjoining states of Rajasthan , Delhi and Uttar Pradesh will greatly benefit from the affordable tertiary health care facilities coming up at AIIMS Rewari, Haryana.

There will be direct or indirect employment generation in the Rewari region of Haryana. "The foundation stone of AIIMS Rewari is to be laid by PM Modi tomorrow in Rewari, Haryana. PM Modi to dedicate AIIMS Jammu to the nation on the 20th of this month and on 25th of this month, PM Modi to dedicate to the nation AIIMS Rajkot, AIIMS Bhatinda, AIIMS Kalyani, AIIMS Mangalgiri and AIIMS Raebareli on 25th," said Dr Mansukh Mandaviya , Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare

On the total cost incurred by the centre, he said, "The total cost incurred by the centre on these 7 AIIMS is over Rs. 10,000 crores." "Before 2014, the nation had 7 AIIMS in 7 decades, this week alone will witness 7 AIIMS in just 7 days," he further said.

Recently, in the Lok Sabha on February 9, the Union Health Minister said that recruitment for 29,000 posts at various All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has taken place in the last six months and hiring still continues. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Latest News

