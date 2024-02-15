Tripura CM Manik Saha launches Chief Minister Jan Arogya Yojana for 4.15 lakh families

In a landmark step towards the health guarantee of everyone, Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha launched the Chief Minister Jan Arogya Yojana (CM-JAY) on Thursday, a health insurance scheme that will provide coverage of Rs 5 lakh to 4.15 lakh families in the state.

The launch took place at Netaji Subhas Vidyaniketan, Agartala, where the Chief Minister expressed that this initiative is a gift from the double-engine government for the people of Tripura. "People who have not been covered under Ayushman Bharat or any other government insurance scheme will benefit from the Chief Minister Jan Arogya Yojana. Healthcare is now accessible and affordable to all. CM-JAY is a landmark step towards ensuring the health guarantee for everyone, enabling beneficiaries to receive medical benefits of up to Rs. 5 lakh," stated CM Saha. He acknowledged the difficulties people face during medical emergencies and emphasized the need to address this issue. Dr Saha who is also the Health Minister of Tripura has highlighted the success of the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, covering around 5.12 lakh families out of 9.75 lakh families in the state. "People from different areas come to meet me for health-related issues. And from our end also we do help. However, we were facing challenges in reaching 100 percent saturation level, and that prompted us to take further action. In line with PM-JAY, we initiated the Chief Minister Jan Arogya Yojana to cover around 4.15 lakh people," explained CM Saha. He said that the primary goal is to provide comprehensive medical facilities and free insurance coverage to the people. The beneficiaries can seek treatment from both government and private hospitals within and outside the state. Additionally, free medicines will be provided for up to 15 days after discharge from the hospital. "In line with the PM's directives, we have also implemented similar provisions here. State government employees surrendering existing medical allowances and medical reimbursement will be included in the CM-JAY-2023 scheme. Today marks a historic day as we strive to enhance the health system in Tripura. Our government is committed to providing better and quality health care to all," Dr Saha added. During the event, the Chief Minister handed over CM-JAY 2023 Ayushman cards to 30 beneficiaries. In the program, Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy, Industry and Commerce Minister Santana Chakma, Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury, Eminent Social Activist Rajib Bhattacharya, Chief Secretary JK Sinha, Additional CEO National Health Authority, Govt of India, Dr Basant Garg, Secretary Health and Family welfare Kiran Gitte and others were present. (ANI)

