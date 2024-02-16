UP: CM Yogi to hold meeting with industrialists over social responsibilities of corporates during GBC 4.0

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will hold a meeting with the heads of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) during the upcoming Ground Breaking Ceremony 4.0 and will encourage them to fulfil their responsibilities towards society. According to the official statement, the meeting will take place on February 20.

Ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government is all set to organise Ground Breaking Ceremony (GBC) 4.0, which will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 19. Scheduled to unfold at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan, Lucknow, from February 19 to 21, the GBC 4.0 marks a pivotal milestone in the state's journey towards realising its developmental aspirations.

The GBC@IV will be the largest so far and see the implementation of 14,000 projects worth Rs 10 lakh crores in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which will create employments opportunities for 33.50 lakh youth. The Companies (Corporate Social Responsibility Policy) Amendment Rules, 2022 in India, links companies to their social responsibilities.

Under these rules, companies have to spend at least 2 per cent of their average net profit for three financial years preceding the current financial year on initiatives related to social concerns. Most of the reputed companies spend crores of rupees addressing social concerns under the initiative. The entire framework of the conference has been designed to establish collaboration between various departments of the Yogi Government and CSR heads of reputed national and international companies taking part in GBC@IV.

During the conference, direct interaction will be established with CSR heads of corporations. This will give them the opportunity to gain insight into the impactful work done by relevant departments and consider providing funds to support charitable work. Along with this, 6 departments of the government, including Women and Child Development, Basic and Secondary Education, Vocational Education and Skill Development, State Rural Livelihood Mission, Dairy Development Department and Sports Department will inform about various projects related to CSR in Uttar Pradesh.

Besides, corporates will also be made aware of the steps being taken by the government as per CSR objectives, according to the official release. Notably, more than 3000 participants, including eminent industrialists, representatives of Fortune Global, foreign investor partners, foreign ambassadors and high commissioners and other distinguished guests will attend the event.

A three-day exhibition will also be organized from February 19 to 21 on the side-lines of the event. (ANI)

