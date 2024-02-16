Uttar Pradesh: Preparation in full swing for Ground Breaking Ceremony 4.0

Ahead of the upcoming three-day Ground Breaking ceremony scheduled to take place in Lucknow, starting from February 19, extensive preparations are underway to ensure the comfort and convenience of the guests. Ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government is all set to organise Ground Breaking Ceremony (GBC) 4.0, which will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 19 and will conclude on February 21.

Major roads leading to the venue are being strengthened to facilitate smooth and safe traffic flow. According to the official statement, efforts are being made to enhance the city's aesthetics by embellishing bridges and dividers with paintings, adding to the visual appeal of Lucknow and enhancing the overall experience of the visitors.

Under the directive of Uttar Pradesh PWD Minister Jitin Prasad, the Public Works Department is actively engaged in these preparations. Manish Verma, Executive Engineer of the Public Works Department in Lucknow said that three temporary helipads are being constructed at La Martiniere School.

"In addition to this, various maintenance tasks, such as repair of footpaths, divider painting, and road cleaning, are being carried out along the route from La Martiniere School to the venue at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan. This includes work at key intersections such as Kalidas Chauraha, 1090 Chauraha, Samtamulak Chauraha, and Lohiyapath Chauraha L-Shape Over Bridge," he said. Necessary surface repair work has been undertaken on Lohiyapath, stretching from Samata Moolak Chauk to Indira Gandhi Pratishthan.

Following the L-shaped overhead bridge on Lohiyapath, repairs are being carried out on dividers, footpaths, and the drainage system along the middle of the road as required, extending all the way to Indira Gandhi Pratishthan. "In areas where drain covers are missing, efforts are being made to obtain precast covers. Currently, the focus is on painting the dividers," the statement said.

Additionally, repair work is being carried out on adjacent roads leading to the heritage zone within Lucknow city. Considering the convenience and safety of guests traveling to Indira Gandhi Pratisthan via Awadh Chauraha using the Lucknow-Agra Expressway route, repair work has commenced along the VIP route. Furthermore, surface repair work has begun as needed on the road leading to Indira Gandhi Pratishthan after the L-shaped overhead bridge on Lohiyapath, as well as along the route via Shaheedpath Road. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)