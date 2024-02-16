Left Menu

One member of Sonu Dariyapur gang arrested in Delhi

According to the police, one semi-automatic pistol of .32 bore with 5 live cartridges has been recovered from the possession of Amit Kumar.

ANI | Updated: 16-02-2024 07:04 IST | Created: 16-02-2024 07:04 IST
One member of Sonu Dariyapur gang arrested in Delhi
Officials with Amit Kumar who was arrested on Thursday (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police has arrested one of the most wanted criminals in the national capital, who is an associate of the notorious Sonu Dariyapur gang, the officials said on Thursday. Amit Kumar was arrested by the police on Thursday with several arms and ammunition.

According to the police, one semi-automatic pistol of .32 bore with 5 live cartridges has been recovered from the possession of Amit Kumar. "Team of special cell/NDR led by Inspector Shiv Kumar arrested wanted gangster Amit Kumar, an active associate of Satyawan alias Sonu Dariyapur gang. One semi-automatic pistol of .32 bore with 5 live cartridges recovered," the Delhi Police said.

The officials further said that a case under relevant provisions of the law has been registered against Amit Kumar at Special Cell PS. Sonu Dariyarpur, who was involved in a shootout in which three persons, including an assistant sub-inspector and a "gangster" were killed in April, 2017, was arrested in September of the same year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesia: Prabowo Subianto claims victory in presidential polls while official voting underway

Indonesia: Prabowo Subianto claims victory in presidential polls while offic...

 Indonesia
2
Arrest Made in Counterfeit Operation Targeting Prominent Fashion Label

Arrest Made in Counterfeit Operation Targeting Prominent Fashion Label

 India
3
Imran Khan's party faces setback as three independent provincial assembly members defect to opponents in Punjab

Imran Khan's party faces setback as three independent provincial assembly me...

 Pakistan
4
FEATURE-Children most at risk as measles cases soar from Ethiopia to Yemen

FEATURE-Children most at risk as measles cases soar from Ethiopia to Yemen

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024