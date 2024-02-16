Left Menu

Assam Rifles seize 434 kg of marijuana worth Rs 1.736 crore in Tripura

The operation was initiated based on credible information, leading to a joint venture between Assam Rifles and Churaibari Police Station.

ANI | Updated: 16-02-2024 07:06 IST
Assam Rifles seize 434 kg of marijuana worth Rs 1.736 crore in Tripura
Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Rifles intercepted a significant drug haul in Tripura, seizing 434 kg of marijuana worth Rs 1.736 crore, the officials said on Thursday. "Assam Rifles seized 434 kgs marijuana worth Rs 1.736 cr from General Area Churaibari, under Churaibari PS, North Tripura District, Tripura on February 14," the official statement said.

The operation was initiated based on credible information, leading to a joint venture between Assam Rifles and Churaibari Police Station. As per the officials, the drugs were found in concealed compartments within a truck, operated by a now-detained drug peddler.

The seized drugs, along with the suspect, have been handed over to Churaibari Police Station for further investigation and subsequent legal proceedings. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

