Reuters | London | Updated: 16-02-2024 09:39 IST | Created: 16-02-2024 09:39 IST
Britain's Labour Party wins by-election in central English town of Wellingborough
Britain's opposition Labour Party won a by-election in the central English town of Wellingborough on Friday, dealing a blow to the Conservatives in what was once a safe parliamentary seat for the governing party.

Labour candidate Gen Kitchen won with 13,844 votes against 7,408 for the Conservative candidate Helen Harrison, who is the partner of the former lawmaker to represent the town, Peter Bone. The candidate for the right-leaning Reform Party, Ben Habib, won 3,919 votes.

