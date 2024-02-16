Britain's Labour Party wins by-election in central English town of Wellingborough
Reuters | London | Updated: 16-02-2024 09:39 IST | Created: 16-02-2024 09:39 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Britain's opposition Labour Party won a by-election in the central English town of Wellingborough on Friday, dealing a blow to the Conservatives in what was once a safe parliamentary seat for the governing party.
Labour candidate Gen Kitchen won with 13,844 votes against 7,408 for the Conservative candidate Helen Harrison, who is the partner of the former lawmaker to represent the town, Peter Bone. The candidate for the right-leaning Reform Party, Ben Habib, won 3,919 votes.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Budget fiscally conservative, to help achieve 4.5 % fiscal deficit target of FY26: NITI VC Bery
Bengal: Images of class 10 English paper circulated on social media
Want to reduce illegal crossings through the English Channel to zero: UK Official
NFL diversity policies are racist, conservative group claims
Canada's Conservative leader supports ban on puberty blockers for minors