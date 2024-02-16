Left Menu

Tragic Passing of Elderly Farmer at Shambhu Border: Heart Attack Claims a Life

PTI | Ambala | Updated: 16-02-2024 12:40 IST | Created: 16-02-2024 12:40 IST
Tragic Passing of Elderly Farmer at Shambhu Border: Heart Attack Claims a Life
  • Country:
  • India

A 63-year-old farmer, who was among the farmers protesting at the Shambhu border near Haryana's Ambala, died of a heart attack on Friday, officials said.

Gian Singh complained of chest pain in the morning and was taken to the Civil Hospital in Punjab's Rajpura. From there, he was rushed to Rajindra Hospital in Patiala, where doctors declared him brought dead, they said.

Singh, who hailed from Punjab's Gurdaspur district had come to the Shambhu border two days ago to participate in the farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' march aimed at pressing the government to accept their demands, including a legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) for crops.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha had given a call for the march.

Farmers began the march on Tuesday and have been camping at Punjab and Haryana's Shambhu and Khanauri borders ever since.

A third round of talks between farmer union leaders and the government on Thursday remained inconclusive. The next round of talks will be held on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesia: Prabowo Subianto claims victory in presidential polls while official voting underway

Indonesia: Prabowo Subianto claims victory in presidential polls while offic...

 Indonesia
2
Arrest Made in Counterfeit Operation Targeting Prominent Fashion Label

Arrest Made in Counterfeit Operation Targeting Prominent Fashion Label

 India
3
Imran Khan's party faces setback as three independent provincial assembly members defect to opponents in Punjab

Imran Khan's party faces setback as three independent provincial assembly me...

 Pakistan
4
FEATURE-Children most at risk as measles cases soar from Ethiopia to Yemen

FEATURE-Children most at risk as measles cases soar from Ethiopia to Yemen

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024